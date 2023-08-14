Very inspiring: PM Modi hails President Murmu's address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, saying it was very inspiring and presented a vision for all-round progress in the times to come.

"A very inspiring address by Rashtrapati Ji, outlining India's developmental strides and presenting a vision for all-round progress in the times to come," Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Murmu on Monday said that despite having diverse identities, all Indians are equal citizens with equal opportunities, rights and duties, and urged the people to move forward with the spirit of harmony and brotherhood.

She stressed that their identity as "citizens of India" is above all other identities of caste, creed, language and region.

