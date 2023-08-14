I-Day eve address: Prez says inflation successfully contained by govt, RBI

President Droupadi Murmu stated on Monday that while inflation remained a global concern, the government and the Reserve Bank of India had successfully contained it and cushioned people from its ill effects.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the country’s 77th Independence Day, Murmu highlighted that as the current holder of the Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency, India could nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress.

She also recalled the significant contributions of women to India’s freedom struggle and urged prioritising women’s empowerment.

“Inflation at the global level remains a cause for worry. However, in India, the government and the Reserve Bank have effectively managed to contain it. The government has succeeded in protecting the general population from high inflation while providing more extensive security coverage to the poor. The world looks up to India for its global economic growth,” she remarked.

Murmu outlined the government’s two-pronged strategy to ensure sustained economic progress: a continuous push towards entrepreneurship to enhance employment opportunities, coupled with proactive and expanded welfare initiatives for those in need.

“Prioritising the marginalised remains the cornerstone of our policies and actions, which have lifted a significant number of people out of poverty over the past decade,” she stated.

The President also highlighted India’s growing stature on the world stage and its increasingly influential voice in the global order.

Murmu underlined that the G20 grouping represents two-thirds of the global population, affording India a distinctive opportunity to steer global discourse in the right direction.

“Through the G20 Presidency, India can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress. Beyond economic matters, human development is also a key focus,” she elaborated.

She emphasised the unique nature of India’s G20 Presidency, which has engaged people at the grassroots level in diplomatic activities.

Furthermore, President Murmu commended India’s resilient economy during tumultuous periods, asserting its role as a beacon of hope for others and its trajectory towards becoming one of the world’s top three economies.

She praised the government’s adept navigation through choppy international circumstances, alluding to the pandemic years and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Murmu highlighted India’s ability to transform challenges into opportunities, resulting in robust gross domestic product growth.

“Farmers have played a pivotal role in our economic progress, and the nation feels indebted to them,” she expressed.

“Likewise, specific programmes have been devised to improve the conditions of tribals and encourage their participation in the journey of progress,” added Murmu, who holds the distinction of being the first tribal to hold the country’s Presidency.

Murmu also addressed India’s space mission and called upon scientists to give special attention to global warming and climate change, which have led to instances of flash floods and droughts.

She cautioned against a “culture of greed” that is taking “the world away from nature”. Murmu observed that the survival of tribal communities through the ages could be encapsulated in a single word: “empathy”.

She noted that these communities exhibit empathy towards all of Mother Nature’s creatures, both flora and fauna, and lamented the apparent deficit of empathy in the world.

Concluding her address, Murmu emphasised that despite the nation’s diverse identities, all Indians are equal citizens with equal opportunities, rights, and responsibilities. She called upon the people to advance in harmony and brotherhood.

Murmu also acknowledged the contributions of women freedom fighters, including Matangini Hazra, Kanaklata Barua, Kasturba Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali, and Sucheta Kripalani.