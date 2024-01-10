Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Here's the list of no-parking zones

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 has begun from today, January 10, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will proceed as the key speaker during the inaugural ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

The Summit begins today in Gandhinagar, and 14 areas are declared as "no parking zones" from January 9 to 13, 2024.

The Additional District Magistrate at Gandhinagar, Bharat Joshi, issued an order where several roads are declared as no parking zones including sectors Ch-0 to Ch-5, Gh-0 to Gh-5, G-0 to G-5, Kh-0 to Kh-5 and road number 3 of Ch-3 to Kh3 also marked as no parking zones.

Public entry is prohibited in three routes, including one route from G-O to G-5 circle, another from Gh-0 circle to G-5 circle via Gh road and another from G-5 circle towards Gh road via road number 5.

The decision was taken to observe the security of the VVIPs and to avoid any 'undesirable incident' during the summit, as the likes of PM Modi with key officials.

Gujarat Police issued maps on Twitter highlighting the roads with prohibited routes:

VIBRANT GUJARAT SUMMIT

Global leaders like the prime minister, president and governors of various countries will witness the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. PM Modi will lead the programme as the key speaker during the inaugural ceremony.

The Summit is the beginning of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will be a platform for constructive dialogues, investments and collaborations with international businesses.

The Summit began at 9:45 am at the Main Convention Hall, Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with an inaugural address by PM Modi.

Before the summit, a bilateral talk will be held between PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where several MoUs signed by the two nations.

The Indian PM also held a meeting with Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique president Flipe Jacinto Nyusi.