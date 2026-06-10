Vice President, LS Speaker congratulate Modi on becoming longest serving PM

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday congratulated Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister.

Modi, who first assumed office on May 26, 2014, has become the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India after surpassing the previous record of 4,398 uninterrupted days held by the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey.

"Bharat has witnessed remarkable progress under his visionary leadership across every sphere..." Radhakrishnan posted on social media.

The vice president said that while Abraham Lincoln liberated millions from the bondage of slavery, Modi has liberated over 25 crore people from the grip of absolute poverty through inclusive development, bringing hope, opportunity, and dignity to millions of families.

Equally significant has been the renewed confidence he has instilled among people by celebrating India's rich heritage, honouring forgotten heroes, preserving cultural traditions, shedding the colonial mindset, and strengthening pride in the civilisational identity, the vice president said.

Speaker Om Birla wrote to Prime Minister Modi, describing his tenure as a period of transformational governance, democratic consolidation, economic growth, social reform, and enhanced global stature for India.

Birla congratulated the prime minister on this milestone and expressed confidence that his leadership will continue to guide India's progress and aspirations in the years ahead.