Kamal Nath given franchise of Madhya Pradesh Congress, says Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that Congress has made the upcoming election about the future of Nakul Nath and Jaivardhan Singh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: Twitter)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Continuing his spate of sharply worded attacks, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday accused Congress stalwarts, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, of furthering the political careers of their sons through ticket distribution.

Amid reports of discontent among Congress ranks over ticket distribution for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it seemed Kamal Nath had been handed over the franchise to distribute Congress tickets.

"Congress has made this election about the future of Nakul Nath [Congress MP and son of former CM Kamal Nath] and Jaivardhan Singh [Congress MLA and son of Digvijaya Singh]. It seems that in MP, Mallikarjun Kharge has given the franchise to distribute Congress tickets to Kamal Nath. After taking the franchise, Kamal Nath is not listening to anybody, he is establishing Nakul Nath and on the other side Digvijaya Singh is establishing Jaivardhan," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The fresh attack comes days after Kamal Nath told the miffed supporters of a ticket aspirant to tear Digvijaya Singh's clothes. After the BJP said the video displayed infighting among the Congress, the two stalwarts downplayed the video.

On Tuesday, while releasing the party's manifesto, the two leaders got involved in banter.

Singh, in a lighter vein, said the party's ticket documents were signed by the state Congress chief Kamal Nath. "Then whose clothes should be torn?" he asked as party leaders laughed.

Later, Nath said his relationship with Singh was not political.

"It is a relationship of jokes and laughs, of love. Long back, I had given him a power of attorney that he would face verbal abuses for me. That power of attorney is still valid," he added.

Chouhan later took a jibe at the two leaders. "The work is divided in the Congress party. The power of attorney to face abuse has also been given. Kamal Nath himself has revealed he has given the power of attorney to Digvijay Singh to face abuses, which is still valid. Now I want to ask Kamal Nath, why do you do such work that you have to face abuses? If you have to face abuse, then you don't face it yourself and give the power of attorney to someone else," he said.

(With agency input)

Topics : Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Congress Election news Elections in India State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

