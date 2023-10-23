Congress to announce 'guarantees' in Rajasthan, similar to Karnataka

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that the party will soon announce guarantees for the state, similar to those in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for copying the Congress party and called their strategy in Rajasthan a "fail", according to a report by ANI.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot said, "This time we will try to repeat our government. Soon we are going to give you guarantees. We have kept the promises we made. Modi ji is copying us. Our party gave the guarantees in Karnataka, it is being given in MP, now we will give it in Rajasthan also."

The Rajasthan CM emphasised that his government had fulfilled its promises and accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of not delivering benefits to Rajasthan. He also criticised Shekhawat for seeking bail in the Sanjeevani case and questioned his effectiveness in executing crucial projects like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

He stated, "Today water, excellent irrigation is taking place in the areas, and farmers' condition is improving. Don't the people of Eastern Rajasthan expect this? Those who are backward people. You are not allowing this project to move forward, rather there is pressure on us to stop it. They have selfishness in this also."

"He is a coward minister. If he has not made a mistake, if my allegation is false in Sajeevani's case, then why is he going to the High Court for bail? Why is the Central Minister so afraid? He has such an important portfolio; what benefit did the people of Rajasthan get? He cannot get the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project done," Gehlot added.

Gehlot also accused Prime Minister Modi of spreading confusion regarding the CM's presence at important events.

"Prime Minister is spreading confusion about some states. There is dignity in the post of Prime Minister. Perhaps someone might not have respected him as much as I did. Even during Corona, the Prime Minister spread confusion in Jodhpur that I did not come to that meeting. There were only 200 people in that meeting. My name was crossed out from the speech in video conferencing. Still, I get involved in every subject for the dignity of the post of Prime Minister," Gehlot said.

"There is a ruckus in BJP. BJP's experiment was not successful in Rajasthan. Due to the work of the government, Rajasthan is in the news, English schools have been opened, and the state is number one in terms of milk production. This time the custom will change," he added.

The Rajasthan Assembly polls are scheduled for November 25, with results announced on December 3. In the 2018 elections, Congress formed the Rajasthan state government with support from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs and independent politicians.