Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Talks on MVA's CM face can happen later, dislodging Mahayuti 1st task: Raut

Talks on MVA's CM face can happen later, dislodging Mahayuti 1st task: Raut

On Wednesday, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who was in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, maintained there was no tussle among the MVA allies over the CM post

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

His remarks come a day after NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said there was no need for the MVA to announce a chief ministerial face | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said talks on the chief ministerial candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls can be held later as its first task is to dislodge the "corrupt" Mahayuti-led dispensation in the state.

His remarks come a day after NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said there was no need for the MVA to announce a chief ministerial face and the decision can be made based on the numbers after the poll results.
"Pawar saheb is 100 per cent right. This is a three-party government, but the MVA is getting majority in Maharashtra. Our first task is to dislodge the current government. We can talk about the CM's post any time later," Raut said.

His remarks indicate that his party has mellowed down its stance over who will helm the next government in the state. Last month, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asked allies - Congress and NCP (SP) to decide the chief ministerial face, and vowed his support for the candidate for the top post in the state.

On Wednesday, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who was in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, maintained there was no tussle among the MVA allies over the CM post.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur earlier, Pawar said the decision on who will be the chief minister can be made after the poll results are out. He said the MVA's chief ministerial candidate will be decided on the basis of which party wins the most number of assembly seats.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Number game in MVA post-polls to decide CM: Sharad Pawar says no tussle

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane addressing a press conference, at BJP office, in Mumbai on Friday.

MVA creating wedge over statue collapse ahead of Maha polls: Narayan Rane

life insurance

Govt looks to increase insurance cover under PMJJBY, PMSBY to Rs 5 lakh

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Only Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali: Eknath Shinde

Kharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

How falling farm prices worry BJP ahead of Haryana and Maharashtra polls

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Sanjay Raut Aaditya Thackeray Sharad Pawar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon