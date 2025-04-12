Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Odisha govt to install over 21K tubewells to tackle water crisis: Minister

Odisha govt to install over 21K tubewells to tackle water crisis: Minister

The state already has 520,000 tube wells, and the new ones will be installed in places that face a crisis, Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik added

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

The Odisha government has decided to install 21,300 new tube wells across the state to tackle the water crisis during summer, Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said.

The decision is part of a broader strategy to ensure reliable access to water for all, he said.

The state already has 520,000 tube wells, and the new ones will be installed in places that face a crisis, he added.

"No community will be left without drinking water access," Naik said on Friday.

He said drinking water-related complaints will be resolved within seven days.

Naik, who is also the panchayati raj minister, said the government has decided to allot 1.60 lakh new houses under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana this year.

 

Priority will be given to differently-abled individuals, destitutes, and victims of natural calamities like floods and cyclones, he said.

The work orders for the construction of some houses have already been issued, while the remaining are in process, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Odisha government Odisha Water shortage Water scarcity

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

