Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in Red Fort blast-linked probe

ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in Red Fort blast-linked probe

Siddiqui has been taken into custody under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is being produced before a competent court for remand, they said

Al Falah University

Image: university website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah group, after it conducted simultaneous searches in Delhi-NCR against the trustees and promoters of Faridabad-based Al Falah University, which has been at the centre of the probe into the Red Fort area car blast case, officials said.

Siddiqui has been taken into custody under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is being produced before a competent court for remand, they said.

The agency has also seized Rs 48 lakh in cash during the searches that began around 5:15 am, according to sources.

 

Multiple teams of the federal probe agency raided at least 25 premises of the Al Falah Trust and the university establishment. Officials of the agency also raided an office in Delhi's Okhla area, with a security cordon being provided by the police and paramilitary forces.

Fifteen persons were killed in the blast that took place on November 10 near the iconic monument in Delhi, and the role of a number of doctors linked to the University and in Kashmir is under the scanner of anti-terror probe agencies.

Also Read

Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik

Court frames charges against Nawab Malik in PMLA case linked to Dawood

Supreme Court

SC issues notices to Centre, CBI, ED, and Anil Ambani on PIL alleging fraud

Al Falah University

ED raids Al Falah University, linked persons in Delhi Red Fort blast case

Anil Ambani

'No ex parte order': Court denies Anil Ambani's plea to halt media coverage

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani skips ED summons in Fema case, says ready to depose virtually

"The operation forms part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities, use of shell companies, accommodation entities and money laundering. The role of Al-Falah Trust and related entities is under investigation," an ED official said.

The official said "key" personnel overseeing finance and administration of the Trust and the university have also been covered in the raids.

The agency has taken cognisance of the first information reports filed by the NIA and the Delhi Police in the case. Till now, the NIA has arrested two persons, stated to be the alleged close aides of "suicide bomber" Dr Umar Nabi.

At least nine shell (dummy) companies linked to the group, all registered at a single address, are under the examination of the ED, according to the officials.

The Al Falah varsity is located in the Dhouj area of Haryana's Faridabad district, and it is a medical college-cum-hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Baba Siddique

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in Baba Siddique murder case

Jitendra Singh

India fast emerging preferred destination in space sector: Jitendra Singh

red fort blast

Delhi Police books 175 people in verification drive after Red Fort blast

Supreme Court, SC

People should get proper remedy against pharma firms' malpractices: SC

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Bhupender Yadav urges rich nations to meet climate funding goals at CoP30

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Delhi blast Red Fort

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Bigg Boss 19Stocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon