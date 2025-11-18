Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in Baba Siddique murder case

Bishnoi is wanted in several major criminal investigations, including the recent killing of Baba Siddique and the alleged conspiracy to carry out an attack outside actor Salman Khan's residence

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on the night of 12 October 2024 outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra. (Photo: PTI)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, a key accused in the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, is being deported to India from the United States (US), a police official said on Tuesday.
 
Bishnoi is also wanted in the case involving gunfire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s home in April 2024. He is expected to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday, the official added.
 
Multiple cases across India
 
According to police, Mumbai Police had earlier submitted two proposals seeking his extradition. With several cases registered against him in different parts of the country, the Union government will decide which agency will take custody first.
 
 
Earlier this month, agencies learnt that Bishnoi, who frequently travelled between the US and Canada, had been detained in Canada. He was reportedly holding a Russian passport obtained using forged documents, the official said.

Family of Baba Siddique welcomes move
 
NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Baba Siddique, told PTI that he had received an email stating that Anmol Bishnoi had been “removed” from the United States.
 
"This means he is not in the United States and should be brought to India and tried for his crimes," the former MLA said.
 
Baba Siddique’s murder case
 
Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on the night of 12 October 2024 outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra.
 
Several individuals linked to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi — Anmol’s elder brother, currently in prison — have been arrested in connection with the murder.
 
Anmol Bishnoi: Accused in multiple high-profile cases
 
Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of operating a global criminal network from behind bars. Anmol is wanted by Indian authorities in several major cases, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the 2024 firing outside Salman Khan’s home, and the assassination of politician Baba Siddique in October 2024.
 
Investigators allege that Anmol played a crucial role in the Moosewala killing by providing weapons and logistical assistance to the shooters, reported Moneycontrol.
 
He faces a total of eighteen cases and was added to the National Investigation Agency’s most-wanted list last year, with a reward of ₹10 lakh announced for information leading to his arrest.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

