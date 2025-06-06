Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
We'll integrate artificial intelligence in all branches: AICTE Chairperson

We'll integrate artificial intelligence in all branches: AICTE Chairperson

While AICTE had introduced a BTech programme in AI and Data Science as early as 2017, the Council is now working to include AI in the model curriculums of all technical disciplines

AICTE-VAANI 2025

Based on these new model curriculums, AI-inclusive teaching could begin as early as next academic year, the official said

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairperson TG Sitharam on Friday said artificial intelligence (AI) will be integrated into all branches of technical education.

While AICTE had introduced a BTech programme in AI and Data Science as early as 2017, the Council is now working to include AI in the model curriculums of all technical disciplines, including engineering, information technology, and management studies, Sitharam told PTI.  "A committee of experts has been constituted to suggest necessary revisions in the model curriculums. This committee has already held three meetings. I expect the panel to submit its recommendations within the next month on how AI can be incorporated across all branches. Two months after that, we aim to finalise the updated model curriculums," he said.  Based on these new model curriculums, AI-inclusive teaching could begin as early as next academic year, the official said. He also informed that AICTE has made around 1,000 textbooks available online in 12 Indian languages, which have been downloaded seven lakh times over the past two years.  Currently, 54 technical institutions across the country are offering various courses in these 12 Indian languages, he said. Sitharam was in Indore to attend a meeting of Parliament's advisory committee, chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The meeting focused on promoting education in Indian languages in schools and higher education institutions.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AICTE artifical intelligence engineering

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

