We take such decision after rising above politics: Rajnath on Bharat Ratna

After the announcement of Bharat Ratna to former Prime Ministers, PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that his government take such decisions only after rising above politics.

"Our government under the leadership of PM Modi ji has taken cognizance of this for the first time. We take such decisions only after rising above politics," he said.

Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leaders PV Narsimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, PM Modi announced on Friday.

Along with them, MS Swaminathan will also be awarded with the country's highest civilian award.

BJP National President JP Nadda also extended his wishes and said that the work done by Chaudhary Charan Singh for farmers is unforgettable.

"I heartily congratulate the Government of India for its decision to honour former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji with the highest civilian honour 'Bharat Ratna'. The work done by Choudhary ji for the all-round progress of the agricultural world and the farmer brothers is unforgettable. He lived his entire life in the dignity of Indianness and rural environment, he is a true representative of our social and cultural values. He fought to protect democracy during the 'Emergency'," he said.

Many political parties created from his political legacy are today strengthening and enriching our democracy. I express my gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Modi Ji for this historic decision dedicated to his contribution to nation building and salute Chaudhary Charan Singh ji," he added.

BJP leader and grandson of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, NV Subhash told ANI that the Gandhi family was very, very instrumental in making Narasimha Rao a scapegoat for the failures of the Congress party.

"PM Modi has conferred PV Narasimha Rao though he belongs to the Congress party. Now, I blame the UPA government especially the Gandhi family from 2004 to 2014 when the UPA government was in power in the centre leave alone Bharat Ratna, leave alone any awards. The Gandhi family was very, very instrumental in making Narasimha Rao a scapegoat for the failures of the Congress party. It's a pride, it's an honour for us that at this point of time, at this crucial juncture where Narendra Modi has become the national leader and as the leader of the whole world where he has been constantly recognizing whether it is Bharat Ratna or Padma Vibhushan," he said.

"I feel very, very emotional at this point in time because we have been expecting that the Bharat Ratna will be delayed. But due to the efforts of the BJP Telangana. As a family member, I thank the BJP Telangana also for making this a grand success and the dream come true," he added.