PM GatiShakti: Five road, railway infra projects recommended for approval

Five infrastructure projects of roads and railways have been recommended for approval under the PM GatiShakti initiative, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Five infrastructure projects of roads and railways have been recommended for approval under the PM GatiShakti initiative, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.
These projects were assessed in the 65th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting.
"The NPG examined the projects from the perspective of integrated planning based on the PM GatiShakti principles. The project details were examined based on the planning/mapping on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP)," it said.
The projects which are evaluated include highway projects in Goa, Meghalaya and Assam; construction of rail-over-rail bulb line in Bihar; and urban metro transit projects in Bengaluru and Delhi/NCR.
The inter-ministerial NPG meets every fortnight and appraises infra projects to ensure multi-modality, synchronisation of efforts and comprehensive development in and around the project location.
The initiative was launched to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs. All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investments of over Rs 500 crore are routed through the NPG.
The NPG's approval is required before clearance of the project by the Public Investment Board (PIB) or Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry.
Maximum projects recommended by the group are related to roads, railways and urban development.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

