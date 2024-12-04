Business Standard
Weather update: Karnataka to experience light rainfall, cloudy skies today

The Bengaluru city is expected to receive light rainfall on Wednesday. Light to moderate showers may take place in several districts and the temperature ranges between 20 and 27 degrees Celsius

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

A new Western Disturbance is likely to impact the western Himalayan region and its adjacent plains from December 7 and 8, 2024, respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.
 
The Himalayan region will experience a moderate downpour and snowfall from December 7 to 8, while the northwest will witness similar conditions from December 8. Several places like Uttara Kannada districts, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Yadgir, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Tumkur districts may experience light showers.
 
IMD also stated that places like Northwest, Central, and East India wouldn't witness much changes in temperature in the coming two days. A 2 to 3-degree temperature dip is expected. Slight variation in temperatures is also expected in the coming 4 to 5 days.  Telangana hit by 5.3 magnitude earthquake: Here's why it is unusual
 

Bengaluru weather update

According to IMD, Bengaluru will experience light to rainfall on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The sunrise in the city will take place at 06:28 am and the sunset at 5.52 pm. Cyclone Fenga has lowered the temperatures to around 20 and 27 degrees Celsius.
 
The humidity level in the city would likely be around 69 per cent than the humidity level on Tuesday. The wind blows at a consistent speed of around 14 km/h and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to be around 46 in the region indicating good air quality in the city and its adjoining places

Weather Update in Delhi

The sky in the national capital is clear today with a wind speed of around 10 kmph. Smog and mist might be there during evening and nighttime, however, there has been some relief for Delhi residents from severe pollution over the last few days. 
 
The AQI in the last 24 hours is around 268 at 4 pm reflecting slight improvement, and the air continues to improve in the capital city. According to ANI, the Decision Support System (DSS) used to track pollution in the national capital, has not been updated since Friday. Currently, the DSS is under development and still not fully operational, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

