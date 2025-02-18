Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Weather updates: IMD issues heavy rain, snowfall alert in these 13 states

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Northeast India, warning of potential heavy rainfall in Assam and neighboring states due to a developing cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
 
The formation of cyclonic wind in Nagaland and nearby areas around 1.5 km above sea level is going to result in rainfall in the coming seven days along with expected thunderstorms on February 19. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is going to take place in northeast India from February 15 to 21 including Assam and Meghalaya, the IMD added.
 
Several other states are also going to experience light to moderate rain, which include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.
 
 
Arunachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall and rain this Saturday and very heavy rain is also going to be recorded in other parts on Saturday.

Light rainfall expected in northern India

In addition to the cyclonic circulation, a Western Disturbance has also triggered weather changes in the northern and western regions of India. Light rainfall and snowfall activity are forecasted over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on February 17-18, with thunderstorms and lightning likely on February 19-20. 

The western disturbance will move towards the east regions like Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, where it is expected to experience light rainfall and thunderstorms on February 19-20.
 
East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh will experience similar weather conditions, with light rainfall expected on February 19-20. Additionally, Chhattisgarh will witness light rainfall from February 21-22.
 
The western disturbance might impact western and central India as well resulting in isolated rainfall in West Rajasthan on Feb 19 and light rainfall in Punjab and Haryana on February 19-20.

Weather Forecast for Delhi

Delhite witnessed a cloudy morning on Tuesday. IMD predicts light rain and drizzle in parts of the city over the next few hours. 
 
The weather department stated that areas such as Rohini, Badli, Pitampura, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Buddha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, and parts of the NCR are likely to experience light rainfall or drizzle.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

