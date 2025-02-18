Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Prosecution seeks death penalty for Sajjan Kumar

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Prosecution seeks death penalty for Sajjan Kumar

Kumar was convicted in a case of killing of father son duo, Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh on 1 November 1984 in Saraswati Vihar area

Sajjan Kumar

Special judge Kaveri Baweja has listed the Sajjan Kumar matter for hearing arguments on sentence on February 21 | Image: X

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The prosecution on Tuesday sought death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, calling it a "rarest of rare" crime.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja was informed on the contention in a written submission filed by the prosecution.

The minimum punishment for murder is life imprisonment.

The judge deferred the matter to February 21 after Kumar's counsel sought time to argue the matter, saying lawyers were abstaining from work on Tuesday in protest of the Advocate Amendment Bill, 2025.

Complainant's counsel senior advocate H S Phoolka supported the prosecution's demand for death penalty and sought time to argue.

 

Also Read

insolvency

1984 Anti Sikh riots: Court reserves order in case against Sajjan Kumar

Supreme Court, SC

1984 riots: CBI's reply sought on ex-councillor's plea to suspend sentence

US flag, US, united states

US house resolution introduced to formally recognise Sikh genocide of 1984

Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler arrives at the AICC HQ after party's victory in Karnataka assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi court frames murder charges against Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi's turban talk in US ignites heated political drama back home

Kumar is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh were killed on November 1, 1984.

Though Punjabi Bagh Police Station registered the case, a special investigation team later took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

The prosecution has alleged a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, who is Jaswant's wife, killing the men aside from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, the prosecution claimed.

According to a report of the Nanavati Commission, constituted to probe the violence and its aftermath, there were 587 FIRs filed in Delhi in relation to the riots that saw killings of 2,733 people. Of the total, about 240 FIRs were closed by police as "untraced" and 250 cases resulted in acquittal.

Only 28 cases of 587 FIRs resulted in convictions, in which about 400 persons were convicted. About 50 were convicted for murder, including Kumar.

Kumar, an influential Congress leader and an MP at the time, was accused in a case over the killings of five persons in Delhi's Palam Colony on November 1 and 2 in 1984. He was awarded life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in the case and his appeal challenging the punishment is pending before the Supreme Court.

More From This Section

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia case highlights: SC grants interim protection to Allahbadia from arrest

Scam

Thousands of Indian investors lose nearly $100 mn in Ponzi scheme: Police

bengaluru

Bengaluru imposes water restrictions amid shortages, fines for violations

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi shares dissent note over CEC appointment

High temperatures

Bengaluru to beat Delhi this year: IMD predicts record-high temperatures

Topics : 1984 anti-Sikh riots 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases Anti-Sikh riots sajjan kumar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJob Crisis in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time table AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon