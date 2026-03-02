Monday, March 02, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Asia crisis: Apparel exporters urge govt to waive cargo penalties

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
Apparel exporters' body AEPC on Monday said it has written to the civil aviation ministry seeking waiver of demurrage charges on export cargo on account of flight disruptions emanating from the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Under the existing tariff structure of Cargo Terminal Operators (CTOs), demurrage charges become applicable when cargo remains in terminal facilities beyond the stipulated free period.

However, AEPC argued that the present circumstances constitute an exceptional and unavoidable disruption in the global air logistics chain.

"Imposition of demurrage in such cases would place an undue financial burden on exporters who are already facing shipment delays, contractual uncertainties, and market-related challenges," Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel stated. 

 

Sakthivel also suggested that DGCA consider issuing suitable instruction to CTOs to grant waiver of demurrage charges on export consignments that could not be lifted due to flight disruptions, airspace restrictions, or related operational constraints arising from the ongoing international developments.

Such an intervention would provide much-needed relief to the exporting community and help sustain confidence and continuity in India's air cargo trade during this challenging phase, he added.

Sakthivel noted that the unforeseen developments have directly impacted the timely movement of export cargo from Indian airports to various international destinations. 

"As a consequence, export consignments are currently stranded at multiple airport cargo terminals across India. The delays are solely attributable to external and unforeseen factors beyond the control of exporters, customs brokers, freight forwarders, or air cargo agents," he said in the letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

