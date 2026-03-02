Oil tanker attacked by drone in Gulf of Oman; one Indian mariner killed
The state-run Oman News Agency reported the attack in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Muscat, the sultanate's capital. It identified the vessel as the MKD VYOM
Listen to This Article
A bomb-carrying drone boat struck a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, killing one mariner on board, Oman said.
The state-run Oman News Agency reported the attack in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Muscat, the sultanate's capital. It identified the vessel as the MKD VYOM. It said the dead crew member was from India.
Iran has been threatening vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, and is believed to have launched multiple attacks as the war in the Mideast continues after Israel and the United States started a major airstrike campaign targeting the Islamic Republic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 4:24 PM IST