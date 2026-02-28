Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib gets bail in AI Summit protest case

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib gets bail in AI Summit protest case

Chib was produced before the duty magistrate around 1 am on Saturday as his four-day police custody, granted by the court on February 24, came to an end

Protest, AI Summit Protest, AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 4:58 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court has granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit.

Chib was produced before the duty magistrate around 1 am on Saturday as his four-day police custody, granted by the court on February 24, came to an end.

Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta was hearing an application by the Delhi Police seeking a seven-day extension of his custody. However, she dismissed the plea and granted him bail.

Speaking to the media, Chib's counsel informed that bail was granted by the magistrate against the surety bond of ₹50,000, and the court has also directed his client to surrender his passport and electronic gadgets.

 

"The duty magistrate was pleased enough to grant bail to Uday Bhanu Chib and has explained in the bail order that the police crime branch has not been able to explain the reasons for seeking extension of PC remand to Uday Bhanu Chib," the IYC president's counsel said.

Also Read

Flight, plane, Airplane

Flyers protest at Bengaluru airport after flight 'fails' to land in Nepal

groww

Groww builds AI-powered platform across trading, wealth and fixed income

Nobody's Girl

Nobody's Girl: A victim strikes back in a story of trauma and defiancepremium

DRDO

DRDO carries out successful flight trials of VSHORADS missile systems

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart promoter entity sells 14% stake for ₹7,635 crore

On February 24, the court allowed four days of custody to the police to question Chib over his role in the AI Summit protest held at Bharat Mandapam here, during which IYC members took their shirts off to reveal anti-Modi and anti-Centre slogans on T-shirts beneath.

The summit began on February 16 and saw packed halls and long queues throughout, as tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, and founders thronged the venue.

The accused wore T-shirts bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.

The protesters also allegedly engaged in a protracted scuffle with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI turns 'poor' again after brief respite while mercury keeps rising

monsoon, Clouds

Rain, thunderstorms likely across Kerala, Northeast India; Delhi stays warm

Ashok Leyland is the only firm manufacturing double-decker electric buses in the country.

Double-decker buses set to power Delhi tourism after almost four decades

Vayushakti

IAF shows combat prowess, gives glimpse of Op Sindoor at Vayu Shakti

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi directs ministers to prepare roadmap for next set of reforms

Topics : India AI Impact Summit Congress BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict