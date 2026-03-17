West Asia war digest, March 17: Stories tracking the economic fallout

The West Asia conflict continues to impact India’s economy and policy landscape, affecting interest rates, capital flows, fuel supplies, exports and industry operations, even as the government manages logistics and companies adjust to disruptions.

Business Standard's coverage today tracks these emerging risks and maps economic implications of the crisis.

Take a look at our coverage:

1. Markets are now pricing in possible RBI rate hikes if high crude prices persist. Rising oil has pushed the OIS curve sharply higher, signalling the end of the “lower for longer” rate view and raising the prospect of tightening from August. Anjali Kumari explains how swap markets are factoring in at least one or two repo-rate hikes as inflation, the current account deficit and fiscal risks rise.

2. The war’s economic scars are spreading across India Inc through fuel shortages, cost inflation and export disruption. Auto, steel, fertiliser, sugar and other sectors are facing supply-chain stress, while exporters report steep freight increases and delayed shipments. Deepak Patel, Shine Jacob, Anjali Singh, Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Sharleen Dsouza and Ishita Ayan Dutt report how LPG/PNG constraints and rerouted cargo are squeezing production and margins.

3. The government says exports to West Asia are still moving and major ports are not congested. It says 2,600 containers have been shipped in five days and key Indian-flagged energy vessels are being guided safely. Shubhangi Mathur and Dhruvaksh Saha report that Delhi is also pressing shipping lines on transparency in freight and logistics charges.

4. CGD companies are pushing domestic PNG as LPG shortages deepen. Incentives, waivers and faster connections are being used to shift households and commercial users away from bottled fuel. Shubhangi Mathur notes that the government wants existing PNG users to surrender LPG links, easing pressure on scarce supplies.

5. NBFCs are delaying overseas borrowing as the West Asia crisis raises hedging costs. Higher currency protection costs have eroded the funding advantage of ECBs despite RBI easing norms. Firms are postponing, not cancelling, issuance as offshore borrowing becomes as costly as domestic funding, reports Anupreksha Jain.

6. Ethanol makers want cookstoves added to India’s clean-fuel mix. The LPG squeeze has revived calls for pilots to test ethanol as a domestic and commercial cooking fuel. Sanjeeb Mukherjee reports that producers see this as a way to reduce import dependence and deepen India’s biofuel ecosystem.

7. Indian sailors in Gulf waters describe extreme fear as missile risks grow. Commercial shipping crews are navigating one of the world’s most dangerous sea lanes under constant threat alerts. Hemant Kumar Rout captures the human cost, with seafarers recounting sleepless nights, emergency diversions and hurried evacuations.

8. Delhi is exploring rare-earth corridors in coastal states. The push is linked to India’s strategic effort to build domestic processing and magnet capacity. Saket Kumar highlights that monazite handling, land use and private-sector participation remain the biggest regulatory hurdles.

9. India must work with middle powers to defend the global rule of law. The opinion argues that US unilateralism and the widening Iran conflict demand a broader diplomatic response. In his opinion column, Nitin Desai says trade ties with middle-level powers should evolve into a peace-oriented coalition that can help contain escalation.

10. Foreign portfolio investors have turned risk-off again as oil surges and uncertainty rises. Heavy FPI selling, a weaker rupee and falling indices show how quickly geopolitics is feeding into Indian assets. Elevated crude and prolonged conflict are likely to keep overseas investors cautious despite India’s long-term appeal, reports Sundar Sethuraman.