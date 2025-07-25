Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / West Bengal Police starts helpline for migrant workers in other states

West Bengal Police starts helpline for migrant workers in other states

The officer said all messages will be verified, and we will coordinate with the state authorities concerned to take necessary action

migrant workers

The helpline was launched after several complaints were received that people from the state were encountering a range of problems, from workplace exploitation to unsafe living conditions, while working in other states, a police officer said.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal Police on Friday launched a WhatsApp helpline, 9147727666, to provide assistance to migrant workers facing problems in other states.

The helpline was launched after several complaints were received that people from the state were encountering a range of problems, from workplace exploitation to unsafe living conditions, while working in other states, a police officer said.

"In many cases, the victims or their families do not know where or how to report such incidents. To bridge this gap, the state police are urging affected individuals or their family members to promptly inform their local police station or district control room," he said.

 

"The WhatsApp-only helpline is also launched for the purpose, so that families can send messages detailing the nature of the problems, along with the victim's name and address," he said.

The officer said all messages will be verified, and we will coordinate with the state authorities concerned to take necessary action.

This initiative by the state police comes as the ruling TMC has been alleging that Bengali-speaking people were being harassed in BJP-ruled states, and tagged Bangladeshi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court

SC urges coaching centres to appoint counsellors, train staff for students

Passenger vehicle, cars

Car thefts in Delhi see 52% jump in 2025, over 2,500 cases reported so far

Pension

Atal Pension Yojana adds 3.9 mn enrolments in FY26, total crosses 80 mn

Yashwant Varma

Lok Sabha to take up removal motion against Justice Varma: Rijiju

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR

Govt bans 25 OTT platforms including Ullu, ALTT for explicit content

Topics : West Bengal Police migrant workers helpline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon