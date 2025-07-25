Friday, July 25, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Car thefts in Delhi see 52% jump in 2025, over 2,500 cases reported so far

According to the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET), apart from cars, 105 jeeps and 58 small trucks, lorries or multi-purpose vehicles were also reported stolen during the same period

Currently, over 40,270 unclaimed or seized vehicles are waiting for resolution at police stations and impound yards throughout the city. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Car thefts in the national capital have surged by over 52 per cent this year, with reported cases rising from 1,662 during the same period last year to 2,529 cases between January 1 and July 24, officials said on Friday.

According to the data from the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET), apart from cars, 105 jeeps and 58 small trucks, lorries or multi-purpose vehicles were also reported stolen during the same period.

Among the stolen vehicles were two ambulances one taken from Kotla Mubarakpur in South Delhi and the other from the Janakpuri Metro Station.

The data further showed that two buses were stolen from the Timarpur and Seemapuri areas, and seven bicycles were reported missing from different parts of the city.

 

The thefts occurred in both residential neighbourhoods and public spaces, including areas near petrol stations, schools, markets, and parks. Several incidents were reported from Sectors 3, 7 and 24 in Rohini as well as from Paschim Vihar and Ashok Vihar in North West Delhi. Defence Colony and Greater Kailash in South Delhi also experienced multiple thefts, along with Preet Vihar, Malviya Nagar, and Janakpuri, the data added.

Currently, over 40,270 unclaimed or seized vehicles are waiting for resolution at police stations and impound yards throughout the city.

A senior police officer mentioned that surveillance was being strengthened in high-theft areas. We are monitoring hotspots and working on improving recovery rates, the officer said.

He noted that thieves often study the parking habits of vehicle owners. In some cases, cars are left unattended for several hours near metro pillars or ATMs. In one incident, a bank employee left his vehicle at 9 am and returned around 6 pm, only to find it missing. Thieves exploit such patterns. SUVs are usually targeted due to their higher resale value, the officer said.

ZIPNET, developed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), is a centralised database used by police departments to track stolen vehicles, missing persons and unidentified bodies across states and union territories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

