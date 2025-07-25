Friday, July 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atal Pension Yojana adds 3.9 mn enrolments in FY26, total crosses 80 mn

Atal Pension Yojana adds 3.9 mn enrolments in FY26, total crosses 80 mn

APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganised sector

"The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a flagship social security scheme of the Government of India administered by PFRDA, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrolments with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers in the current Financial Year (FY 2025-26) alone," the ministry said in a statement. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Social Security scheme Atal Pension Yojana has crossed 80 million total gross enrolments, with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers so far in the current fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

APY was launched on May 9, 2015.

Launched with a vision to create a universal social security system for all Indians, APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganised sector.

 

APY assures a guaranteed monthly pension of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 for the subscriber post-60 years of age, the same pension to the spouse after the subscriber's demise, and return of the accumulated corpus to the nominee after the death of both. It is open to all Indian citizens between the age of 18-40 years, except those who are or have been income tax payers.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

