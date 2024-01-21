Sensex (    %)
                        
West Delhi roads to get facelift, PWD minister Atishi gives nod to project

The minister also directed to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters during the construction and all the standards of high-quality roads globally are followed

Delhi Education Minister Atishi

Delhi PWD minister Atishi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

PWD minister Atishi has approved projects to strengthen and upgrade roads in west Delhi, an official statement said on Sunday.
These roads include Rohtak Road's (NH-10) service lanes from Metro pillar 109 to 273, Road No. 41, 77 and road from Paschim Puri Chowk to New Slum Quarters in Multan Nagar, it said.
While approving the projects, Atishi said, The approved projects in west Delhi exemplify the Delhi Government's commitment to providing world-class road infrastructure for the citizens of Delhi. Strengthening of roads will benefit lakhs of people in these areas, decongest roads and their surroundings and inter-connectivity from main roads to colonies will improve.
She added that these roads were constructed and upgraded long ago, due to which their condition is deteriorating day by day.
PWD has got the assessment of roads thoroughly done by the experts and has been directed to start upgrading the roads, Atishi said.
The minister also directed to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters during the construction and all the standards of high-quality roads globally are followed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

