Naxals will be eliminated in next three years: Home minister Amit Shah

Shah also stressed the need for expediting development in Naxal-affected areas. All welfare schemes of the central and the state governments have to be implemented in these areas with renewed vigour

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Naxalism will be eliminated from the country within the next three years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday and directed to expedite development activities in remote areas affected by the ultras.
Reviewing the Naxal situation in Chhattisgarh, Shah also directed the security forces to financially choke the ultras.
According to sources, the home minister said coordinated action by the security forces will eliminate the Naxals from the country within the next three years.
He also directed the officials to prepare a blueprint to end Naxalism.
Supporters of Naxalism have to be identified and completely choked financially, Shah added.
The home minister said all kinds of help will be ensured to the security forces and agencies operating in Chhattisgarh.
The security forces have to bring the plan to the ground and end Naxalism completely, he told the meeting.
Shah also stressed the need for expediting development in Naxal-affected areas. All welfare schemes of the central and the state governments have to be implemented in these areas with renewed vigour.
According to Union Home Ministry estimates, incidents of Naxal violence have gone down by 52 per cent in the past 10 years while deaths in these incidents declined by 70 per cent.
The number of affected districts have come down from 96 to 45 and Left Wing Extremism-hit police stations declined from 495 to 176, the estimates showed.
The home minister last month said 199 new security force camps have been established in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas since 2019.
"In the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, we have been able to win the battle in the hotspots of Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism and insurgency in the northeast and the security forces have been able to establish their domination in Jammu and Kashmir," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah naxalism Chhattisgarh Home Ministry

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

