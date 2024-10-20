Business Standard
Home / India News / What all I am going through in my life: Salman alludes to recent events

What all I am going through in my life: Salman alludes to recent events

Siddique, the former Maharashtra minister known for his starry iftar parties and Bollywood connections, was gunned down on October 12 outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's Mumbai office

Salman Khan

Salman Khan (Photo: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could be called his first public comments following the murder of his close friend and NCP leader Baba Siddique, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said he has to handle quarrels between "Bigg Boss 18" contestants at a time when he is "going through" a certain phase in his life.

Siddique, the former Maharashtra minister known for his starry iftar parties and Bollywood connections, was gunned down on October 12 outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's Mumbai office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to police, Siddique may have been targeted by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi because of his proximity to Khan.

 

On Saturday's Weekend ka Vaar episode of "Bigg Boss 18", on which the actor serves as the host, Khan said he wanted to give the popular reality series a miss.

"Yaar, qasam khuda ki what all I am going through in my life and I have to come and handle this (arguments between housemates)... I feel that I shouldn't have come here today. But you have to do what you have to do," Khan can be seen saying as per several videos circulating on social media.

"Mere par bhi bahut saare laanchan lagaye gaye hain (I have been accused of many things). I know what my parents go through," he added in another clip.

It could not be immediately confirmed whether this episode was filmed before or after Siddique's killing.

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

Latest LIVE: BJP releases first list for Maharashtra polls; fields Fadnavis from Nagpur South West

police, UP Police

Protests in Muzaffarnagar over social media post, more than 500 booked

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Heavy rainfall likely in coastal India as cyclonic circulation approaches

Supreme Court, SC

'Judge resigning for polls may impact public perception of impartiality'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates eye hospital in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi

Though Khan didn't share a post condoling Siddique's passing on social media, he visited the slain politician's Bandra residence last Sunday hours before his burial service.

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the Bollywood actor, following which the Crime Branch began a probe an official said on Friday.

A case was registered at Worli police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion after the city's traffic control room received the message on its WhatsApp helpline on Thursday afternoon, he said.

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Bishnoi gang whose members had also opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

salman khan, salman

'Don't take this lightly': Bishnoi gang demands Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who gave contract to kill Salman Khan arrested

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder: How shooters learned firearms skills from YouTube

Blackbuck

Why blackbucks are more than just animals to the Bishnoi community

Drone

News updates: Delhi govt plans to procure mist-spraying drones to check pollution

Topics : Salman Khan Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon