Walmart's payments startup PhonePe seeks to raise $1 billion: Report
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as new managing director, CEO

Shenu joins Ashok Leyland from Escorts Kubota Ltd, where he was president

Topics
Ashok Leyland | Companies | Ashok Leyland Auto

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland announces new truck that has load flexibility, saves costs

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday announced the appointment of Shenu Agarwal as its new managing director and chief executive officer.

Shenu joins Ashok Leyland from Escorts Kubota Ltd, where he was president. He was chief executive for the agribusiness for more than seven years and associated closely with the transformation of Escorts into a leadership position by ushering in contemporary global standards of design, quality, and manufacturing.

Assuming charge, Agarwal will drive the technology development, growth, and future strategy for the company towards achieving our vision to be among the top 10 Commercial Vehicle players globally.

Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland observed “Shenu has a proven track record as a leader from a business conglomerate and is an allrounder having worked in different capacities in many disciplines. Our focus on reliability, ambition to achieve global scale, and our constant pursuit of enhancing stakeholder value at Ashok Leyland all will get further strengthened with Shenu at the helm. I am optimistic that the company will carve new niches in the mobility sector soon under his stewardship and I wish him the very best for the future."

“I am honoured and feel privileged to be part of Ashok Leyland, an institution with a rich 75-year legacy of pioneering technology leadership. I look forward to working closely with all the stakeholders and employees to help achieve in an accelerated manner Ashok Leyland’s Vision to be among the Top 10 CV manufacturers globally.” said Shenu Agarwal.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 18:21 IST

