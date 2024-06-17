Who is Kyna Khare? 12-year-old world's youngest female scuba diver

Kyna Khare, a 12-year-old Bengaluru girl, achieved the extraordinary distinction to becoming the world’s youngest female master scuba diver. She took her first dive in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands when she was 10-year-old. For her passion for the underwater world, she learned scuba diving in just two years and impressed the scuba diving community.

Khare’s achievements include advanced open water certification, underwater photography, specialised Nitrox diving, perfect buoyancy control, rescue diver training, and various speciality courses, which helped her get recognition as a Master Diver. The Master Diver title is awarded to young divers with exceptional knowledge, dedication and proficiency.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Kayna mentioned that she found her first scuba diving experience in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands fun and did an open water dive. “After that, I finished my open water course in Bali, Indonesia, and also completed my advanced open water course in Thailand. Then, I officially became a Master Diver in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” she said.

Kyna’s parents support her

Her interest in the underwater world was supported by her parents, who also share a love for scuba diving. Despite initial hesitations, her parents encouraged her passion and ensured safety protocols were followed meticulously.

Her mother, Anshuma, proudly said that Kyna has always been a ‘water girl’. They decided to give it a shot because of her passion, and it reinforced their belief that she should follow her parents.

Kyna aspires to study marine science. She is fascinated by diverse marine life and ecosystems. The story of Kyna is a testament to the power of dedication, passion, and support from loved ones in achieving remarkable feats.

Kyna’s big challenges

Speaking about the big challenges of diving underwater, she said, “You just don’t know what is about to happen and there could be terrible weather, which doesn’t let you see anything.” “The person you dived with could get lost, and you have to look for them. Sometimes, fish try to attack you,” she added.

She also mentioned that she isn’t afraid of challenges and feels that even a simple walk on the road could be dangerous.

She is fascinated with underwater ecosystems and creatures like fish. “My personal favourites are sea turtles; they are amazing and large,” she said.

She also revealed that in India, she has completed dives in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and other countries where she dived are Bali, the Maldives, and Thailand, calling every place unique.