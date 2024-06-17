Business Standard
Air India passenger recounts dirty seats, uncooked food on flight to Newark

In a social media post, the business-class passenger alleged delayed takeoff, unclean and non-functional seats, and to make the experience even worse, he was served uncooked food onboard the flight





Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 11:21 AM IST



Imagine paying a premium for a business class seat on a non-stop flight to the US, only to discover dirty seats and be served uncooked food. This was the experience of Vineeth K, a business-class passenger on an Air India flight from New Delhi to Newark.

Describing his travel experience as “no less than a nightmare”, the passenger of Tata Group-owned Air India alleged that the airline served him “uncooked food”, and was offered seats that “were not clean and worn off”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vineeth K wrote, “After flying with Emirates for a few years, I recently moved to Air India as they offer direct flights to New York, Chicago and London which are my frequent travel destinations. Yesterday’s flight was no less than a nightmare... Booked business class (office trip). The seats were not clean, worn off and of the 35, at least five seats were not functional.”
The passenger said although Gulf carrier Etihad offered cheaper fares, he chose Air India due to its non-stop service to the United States.

He further alleged that the take-off was delayed by 25 minutes. “After settling for 30 minutes post take off, I wanted to get to sleep (3.30 am) and realised that my seat doesn’t go to a flat bed, reason it’s not working.”

The passenger further said that he requested the cabin crew to move him to another seat, and after trying for 10 minutes, he was moved to a new seat.

Vineeth K said that he was served “uncooked” food and the fruits were stale. “Woke up after a few hours. The food was served and it was uncooked (never faced this in Air India), the fruits were stale (everyone onboard returned back),” he said in his X post.

He further alleged that the airline broke his luggage. “After all this, final nail in the coffin is they (sic) broke my luggage,” he said.

In his post on X, Vineeth K further said, “Bad food, worn out seat, dirty seat cover, non-working TV (all) for Rs 5,00,000 (round trip), damaged my luggage.”
First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

