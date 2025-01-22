Business Standard

Will establish 100 new Sainik Schools to improve education quality: Rajnath

After inaugurating 47th annual day celebrations of Vidyadhiraja Sainik School in Alappuzha, Singh stated that the Central government has also paved the way for the admission of girls to sainik schools

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

He added that the Centre had decided to expand the reach of sainik schools to every region and district of India. | File Photo: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the Centre's decision to establish 100 new sainik schools across the country was part of its efforts to improve the quality of basic education in India, contributing to the overall development of the nation.

After inaugurating the 47th annual day celebrations of the Vidyadhiraja Sainik School in Alappuzha, Singh stated that the Central government has also paved the way for the admission of girls to sainik schools.

He added that the Centre had decided to expand the reach of sainik schools to every region and district of India to include personnel from diverse cultural backgrounds and remote areas of the country.

 

The Defence Minister, who is in Kerala for a couple of events, further emphasised that as the country moves towards self-reliance, with advancements in various sectors such as health, communication, industry, transport, and defence, "there is a need for a revolution in education and the holistic development of children."  During his speech, he also remarked that a 'sainik' or soldier should not be seen solely from the perspective of war, as each soldier possesses many other qualities.

He noted that a soldier is disciplined, focused on his goals, serves selflessly, has self-control, and is dedicated. These qualities are also seen in many great leaders, such as Swami Vivekananda, Adi Shankaracharya, and Raja Ravi Varma, whose battlefields were social, cultural, political, or religious reforms, he said.

