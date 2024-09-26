Will Karnataka's KWIN city be Bengaluru twin? Siddaramaiah's plan decoded

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to launch KWIN City on Wednesday, an ambitious integrated smart city spread over 2,000 acres. The project aims to redefine the business landscape with a “knowledge, well-being, and innovation” hub, by bringing together world-class facilities in a single location, according to the state government.

Explaining the vision of the project, CM Siddaramaiah said that it embodies Karnataka's bold vision for the future. "We are creating an ecosystem that will drive economic growth, attract global talent, and foster groundbreaking advancements…," he said, adding that it will establish the state as a global leader in innovation and development.

According to the official website of the project, the city will have four districts: Knowledge, Health, Innovation and Research. The inauguration ceremony will be held at 11.00 am at the Legislative Assembly building. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivkumar and Infrastructure Minister M B Patil are also expected to attend the event.

Top 5 features of Karnataka’s KWIN city:

1) Spread over more than 2,000 acres, the city is located on the Bangalore Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) between Doddapete and Doddaballapur.

2) Its approximate travel time from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is 45 minutes. The city has been planned to promote sustainable lifestyle by integrating state-of-the-art technology with eco-friendly infrastructure, according to the official website.

3) It boasts a seamless transportation network, having a central monorail system providing rapid transit, with stops every 800 metres, the website said.

4) It also highlighted that 40 per cent of the city is allocated to parks and open spaces, featuring over 10 lakes interconnected by a network of canals.

5) To establish a modern education hub, the city aims to attract the “top 500 foreign educational institutions to operate campuses in India and foster academia-industry partnerships.”

The expected timeline of this project is not known yet.