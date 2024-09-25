Insidious ways to destabilise govt: Sibal slams BJP amid Siddaramaiah row

Business Standard
The Karnataka chief minister had challenged the legality of Gehlot's sanction for the investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Now Karnataka. BJP's insidious ways to destabilise and topple elected governments" | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

A day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the governor's approval for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed the BJP and accused it of adopting "insidious ways" to destabilise and topple elected governments.
In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for a probe against him in the MUDA land allotment case, saying the gubernatorial order nowhere "suffers from want of application of mind".
The Karnataka chief minister had challenged the legality of Gehlot's sanction for the investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.
 
In a post on X, Sibal said, "Now Karnataka. BJP's insidious ways to destabilise and topple elected governments: Luring MLAs, misusing tenth schedule, instilling fear (ED, CBI) and governors acting beyond their constitutional responsibilities."

"Then say: 'For the BJP. Constitution means more than the Gita'!" Sibal said in an apparent reference to BJP's Kharkhauda candidate Pawan Kharkhoda's reported remarks that for the BJP, the Constitution is holy scripture that means more than the Gita.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siddaramaiah Kapil Sibal BJP

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

