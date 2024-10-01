Business Standard
Will transform Rayalaseema into green energy hub, says Andhra CM Naidu

The Chief Minister said the generation of solar and wind power in the region will lead to employment opportunities for local youth

On irrigation, the CM said the Polavaram project will be completed to bring water to Krishna delta. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pattikonda (Andhra Pradesh)
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the Rayalaseema region of the state would be turned into a green energy hub.

The Chief Minister said the generation of solar and wind power in the region will lead to employment opportunities for local youth.

We will transform Rayalaseema into a green energy hubWill complete pending projects and irrigate every acre, said Naidu, addressing a gram sabha (village meeting) near Pattikonda in Kurnool district, on the sidelines of disbursing welfare pensions.

Further, the CM highlighted that the Super Six promise of distributing three free cooking gas cylinders to eligible households will commence from the forthcoming Diwali festival.

 

Naidu assured to fulfil the promises he made to the people and strive towards diminishing inequalities. He added that the scheme of free sand will be implemented full-fledged from October 15.

On irrigation, the CM said the Polavaram project will be completed to bring water to Krishna delta and from there supply it to Rayalaseema region through Srisailam.

Measures would be initiated to complete pending projects such as Gundrevula, Guru Raghavendra and others, he added.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

