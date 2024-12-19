Business Standard

Thursday, December 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt closely monitoring situation amid attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Govt closely monitoring situation amid attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

The relations deteriorated further in recent weeks over attacks on the Hindus and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

The minister made the remarks responding to separate questions on the situation in Bangladesh. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday said it is concerned over incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and asserted that the primary responsibility to protect their life and liberty rests with the interim government in Dhaka.

The comments by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in Rajya Sabha came days after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Dhaka and conveyed New Delhi's concerns on the matter to the top political brass of Bangladesh's interim government.

India continues to monitor the situation related to the minorities in Bangladesh closely, he said, adding, the government in that country has reportedly arrested 70 people and filed 88 cases in connection with violence involving minorities.

 

"India's concerns regarding the need to ensure safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh have been conveyed and reiterated to the authorities of the Interim government of Bangladesh on various occasions, including at the highest level," Singh said.

The minister made the remarks responding to separate questions on the situation in Bangladesh.

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Cong MPs show solidarity with Bangladesh minorities via handbag messages

1971 Surrender pic India Pakistan

'India didn't defeat Pak': Bangladesh leaders react to Modi's 1971 war post

Bangladesh delegation likely to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

Bangladesh delegation likely to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Burning saree to threats: Bangladesh's BNP protesting Indian 'interference'

Vikram Misri

'Frank, candid, constructive': Foreign secretary Misri on Bangladesh talks

"The high commission of India in Dhaka also continues to be in regular touch with the authorities of Bangladesh with regard to the welfare of minorities," he said.

"The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh," he added.

Singh also cited instances of attacks on Hindus and other minorities, and at their homes, businesses, and temples across Bangladesh.

"Reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Durga Puja festival in Bangladesh," he said.

"The government had expressed its serious concerns regarding the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira during Durga Puja," Singh said.

Following these attacks, the Bangladesh government issued instructions for providing special security, including deployment of army and Border Guards, to ensure peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja, he said.

The minister said Bangladesh is expected to take all necessary measures to ensure safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities.

"The same has also been reiterated during the visit of the foreign secretary to Bangladesh on December 9," Singh said.

Ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August.

Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power days after Hasina took shelter in India.

The relations deteriorated further in recent weeks over attacks on the Hindus and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India moving forward at unprecedented speed under Modi govt: Rajnath

Donald Trump, Trump

India doing sector-wise analysis amid Trump tariff threat: Report

J-10C fighter aircraft, Pakistan

Bangladesh eyes Chinese J-10C fighters to upgrade its air force fleet

Indian Navy chief Adm Tripathi with Adm Muhammad Ali, CoS Indonesian Navy

Indian Navy Chief hosts deck reception aboard INS Mysore in Jakarta

MOA_Liberia

India-Liberia review bilateral ties, plan next round of talks in New Delhi

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon