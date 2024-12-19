Modi govt's initiatives reduced brain drain of youth, says CR Patil

Business Standard
Addressing a press conference, Patil said now even those who went abroad are returning and contributing to the nation's progress

According to Patil, the programme has led to the recognition of over 1.52 lakh startups, creating 16.67 lakh jobs.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dec 19 2024

Hitting out at Congress for "failing" to address the unemployment issue during its decades in power, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday claimed that the initiatives taken by the BJP-led NDA government has reduced brain drain of the youth.

Addressing a press conference, Patil said now even those who went abroad are returning and contributing to the nation's progress.

Responding to a question, the Union minister alleged that the challenges faced by the nation today are a direct result of the Congress' inability to deliver during its 70-year tenure.

"The Modi government has been in power for 10 years. What did they (Congress) do in the 70 years before that?  "If they had worked properly, Modi ji wouldn't have to make so much effort now," Patil remarked.

 

He also pointed to the government's free foodgrain distribution scheme for 80 crore people, saying, "Today, the need to distribute 5 kg of free food grains wouldn't have arisen. The fact that 80 crore people still require free grains shows where they (Congress) brought the country to in 70 years. They should answer why the situation remains like this even after ruling for seven decades."  Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, Patil noted significant progress in skill development and job creation initiatives.

He pointed out that programs like Jal Jeevan Mission are also enabling youths to find employment in their villages.

"Earlier, the youth used to look abroad for opportunities, but now even those who went abroad are returning and contributing to the nation's progress," he said, adding that over 1.5 crore people have been trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

He also cited the success of the Start-up India programme, which he described as a game changer for India's youth.

According to Patil, the programme has led to the recognition of over 1.52 lakh startups, creating 16.67 lakh jobs.

Paatil further outlined upcoming initiatives aimed at boosting employment and skill development, including a new skilling programme targeting 20 lakh youth with state and industrial collaboration.

"A new skilling programme, in collaboration with states and industries, will provide skill development training to 20 lakh youth. As part of this initiative, 1,000 industrial training institutes will be upgraded," he informed.

Reiterating the government's commitment to empowering the youth, Patil said schemes like the PM Vishwakarma Yojana are providing both training and financial assistance, enabling artisans and workers to contribute to India's economic growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dec 19 2024

