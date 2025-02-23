Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Women achievers to take over PM Modi's social media accounts on Women's Day

Women achievers to take over PM Modi's social media accounts on Women's Day

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, he said these successful women in different fields will speak about their work and experience on his social media accounts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he will hand over his various social media accounts to women achievers in different fields to mark the International Women's Day on March 8.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, he said these successful women in different fields will speak about their work and experience on his social media accounts.

"Let's us celebrate and respect the indomitable spirit of women," he said, lauding the increasing participation of women in different sectors.

Modi had handed over his social media accounts to seven leading women in different fields on March 8 in 2020 in a similar gesture.

 

With followers in tens of millions on X, YouTube and Instagram among other handles, Modi is one of the most followed global leaders on social media.

The prime minister also renewed his appeal to people to take measures to deal with the growing problem of obesity, saying it is necessary for India to become a fit and healthy country.

Citing research, he said one out of eight persons are suffering from obesity, and that their numbers have doubled in the past few years.

What is more worrisome is that it has grown fourfold among children, he added.

Modi asked people to cut down their oil consumption by 10 per cent, and said he will request 10 persons to do so. Each of them can in turn can pose similar challenge to 10 persons, he added.

The prime minister played audio messages from some notes personalities, including Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, to impress upon people to take measures to cut down or prevent obesity.

In the radio broadcast, Modi also appealed to people to try "one day as a scientist" by visiting research laboratories or planetariums to mark the National Science Day.

He asked students taking the board exams to be "happy and stress free" and added the new format of Pariksha Pe Charcha has drawn admiration from a lot of people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

women women empowerment Social media apps Social Media

Feb 23 2025

