Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Punjab is priority:' AAP minister who held 'defunct' dept for 20 months

'Punjab is priority:' AAP minister who held 'defunct' dept for 20 months

Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal faced criticism after a government notification revealed that the department he held for 20 months did not exist

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. (Photo: Facebook)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, facing flak for holding a non-existent department for 20 months, has said that the department's existence is not an agenda for him as Punjab is a higher priority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
 
"They have now abolished the department. We have all come to save Punjab. For me, the department is not important; Punjab is important. (Whether this department exists or not) is not an agenda for us," news agency ANI quoted Dhaliwal as saying.
 
Dhaliwal, who holds the portfolio of the NRI Affairs department, was allocated the charge of the Department of Administrative Reforms by the Bhagwant Mann-led government. However, a notification released on February 21 stated that the department "does not exist."
 
 
"In partial modification of Punjab Government Notification No. 2/1/2022-2Cabinet/2230 dated September 23, 2024, regarding allocation of portfolios amongst the Ministers, the Department of Administrative Reforms earlier allotted to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet Minister is not in existence as on date," the notification read.
 

BJP slams AAP

 
The notification gave fuel to the oppostion BJP, which questioned the leadership of the AAP government in Punjab. BJP leader and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed Dhaliwal for running a "non-existent" department for 20 months, saying, "He was heading a department for 20 months which is 'non-existent'. Such a thing can happen only under the leadership of the AAP government."

Also Read

wheat,agriculture

From farm to follicles: How toxic wheat led to mass baldness in Maharashtra

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Ghost department in Punjab? Minister held fake portfolio for 20 months

Pradeep Bhandari

BJP slams AAP after minister ran non-existent dept for 20 months in Punjab

Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals gets Rs 14.08 cr demand from GST authority in Punjab

students, student, School students

Punjab govt launches career counselling initiative for class 12 students

 
BJP leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa said the AAP government has taken Punjab back by 50 years. "Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is one of the most senior leaders of the Cabinet and he was leading a non-existent department, which means no meeting was ever taken. What kind of administrative reforms are being taken? People are going abroad through dunki routes, and no agent or tout who sent them was ever caught. The biggest industry in Punjab is immigration offices and out of 100, only 10 might have a proper license," he said. 
 
"This state government has taken Punjab back by 50 years. Punjab used to stand ahead once and now stands at 14th or 15th position because of these 'clowns,'" he added.
 

Bhagwant Mann defends government

 
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann came out in defence of his government, saying they just changed the department's name and created a new one.
 
"We changed its name and created a new department. Earlier it was just for the name, there was no staff or office. Now, it has been created to bring reforms, whether it is in bureaucracy or other areas. We are also looking at merging several departments with similar functions into one department," Mann said.  (With inputs from ANI)

More From This Section

Telangana tunnel collapse, Indian Army, rescue operations

Latest LIVE: Rescue teams inch closer to workers trapped inside collapsed Telangana tunnel

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Soren urges Reddy to ensure rescue of workers trapped in tunnel collapse

Telangana tunnel collapse, Indian Army, rescue operations

Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue teams inch closer to trapped workers

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar to appoint 140 officers for women affected by domestic violence

United Nations

India key to UN peacekeeping, its women peacekeepers vital: Chief Lacroix

Topics : Punjab Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP Government departments BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11RRB Group D Registration 2025Ind vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon