close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

The Union Cabinet passed the Women's Reservation Bill during a meeting called following the Special Parliament Session on Monday

Parliament of India

Parliament of India

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Through a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, NDTV shared a copy of the Women's Reservation Bill that may be tabled during the Special Parliament Session in the Lok Sabha. According to this post, the Bill will only come into effect following the first delimitation or redrawing of constituencies, which cannot take place until after the 2024 elections. This means that even if the Bill is passed, it cannot be enacted until the elections in 2029.
 
The Bill reads, "...the provisions of the Constitution relating to the reservation of seats for women in the House of the People, the Legislative Assembly of a State and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall come into effect after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken for this purpose after the relevant figures for the first census taken after commencement of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Act, 2023 have been published and shall cease to have effect on the expiration of a period of fifteen years from such commencement."

Also Read: Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill
 
The census was scheduled to be conducted in 2021 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As the general elections are slated for 2024, the next census in India may not take place till the end of the next year.
 

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Meet S Phangnon Konyak, Nagaland's 1st woman MP to preside over Rajya Sabha

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Urge parliamentarians to engage in meaningful and positive debates: Birla

Aditya-L1 completes Trans-Lagrangian 1 Insertion, sends data from 50,000 km

Tense relations may not impact trade ties between India, Canada: Experts

Nipah in Kerala: Restrictions relaxed in containment zones in Kozhikode

Move to new Parliament building beginning of new future, says PM Modi

The Bill includes reservations for women belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). However, there is no mention of Other Backward Classes (OBC).
 
The draft Bill states that "as nearly as may be", one-third of seats will be filled in Lok Sabha and state assemblies through direct elections. Among the reserved seats, "as nearly as may be," one-third of the seats will be for SC and ST.
 
These provisions of reservation for women in the Lok Sabha for the Legislative Assembly of a State and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will come into effect after the first census is taken following the commencement of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Act, 2023." However, it comes with an "expiration of a period of fifteen years" from commencement.

Also Read: The long journey of the Women's Reservation Bill in India explained
 
The clause on rotation of seats will be "as the Parliament may by law determine" after each delimitation exercise.
Topics : Women Reservation Bill Parliament Women leaders Lok Sabha Reservation quota BS Web Reports indian politics

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVE SpaceXByjuISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Joint session of Parliament commencesHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon