Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Won't end agitation until our demands met, says farmer leader Pandher

"We are not worried (about the code of conduct). We are thinking that the agitation may continue even when the model code of conduct is in force," the KMM leader added

farmers protest

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' call will not end their agitation until their demands are met, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Saturday while indicating that their stir may continue even after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls comes into force.
Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Khanauri and Shambhu points on Punjab's border with Haryana along with their tractor-trolleys and trucks after their march to the national capital to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Last Wednesday, the 'Delhi Chalo' march, spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), was put on hold by farmer leaders for two days after a protester was killed and around 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.
Speaking to reporters at the Shambhu border point, KMM leader Pandher said they will announce their next course of action on February 29.
"It is certain that this agitation will continue as long as (our) demands are not met. If they (Centre) accept our demands tomorrow, we will take a decision on the agitation," he said.
About the imposition of the model code of conduct when the Election Commission announces the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, Pandher said, "We do not have to distribute tickets for MPs. So we do not need to worry about the model code of conduct. We are not going to campaign at polling booths."

"We are not worried (about the code of conduct). We are thinking that the agitation may continue even when the model code of conduct is in force," the KMM leader added.
According to farmer leaders, the protesters will continue to camp at the two protest sites till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided. Four rounds of talks between farmer leaders and Union minister to end the stalemate failed to achieve any breakthrough.

Also Read

Farmers' protest highlights: Noida farmers call off Feb 23 Delhi march

Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 9 metro stations shut; full list here

Farmers' protest highlights: CrPC 144 in Noida on Feb 16 for Bharat Bandh

Highlights of the day: Farmers say won't march to Delhi for 2 days

LIVE: Shubhkaran will not be cremated till FIR is registered, say farmers

Media failed to defend democracy, Constitution, truth: Ex-SC judge Joseph

Death in cattle attack: BJP demands compensation from MCD for victim

Haldwani violence 'mastermind' arrested from Delhi: Uttarakhand police

Congress will not be able to open its account in UP this time: Thakur

Arjun Munda calls for suggestions amid impasse between Centre, farmers

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP for crops and farm debt waiver, the Punjab farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : farmers Delhi farmers protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon