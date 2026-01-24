Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nitish Kumar launches 128 projects worth ₹1.52 billion in Bihar's Vaishali

Nitish Kumar launches 128 projects worth ₹1.52 billion in Bihar's Vaishali

During a review meeting, Kumar said the 'Saat Nischay-3' programmes are being implemented with the objective of placing Bihar among the most developed states in the country

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hajipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched 128 projects worth around ₹152 crore in Vaishali district during his 'Samridhi Yatra'.

The chief minister also reviewed ongoing development works in the district, including the desilting of the Baya River to improve drainage and reduce flood risks across eight blocks.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Kumar inaugurated 103 schemes worth ₹98 crore, and laid foundation stones for 25 projects to the tune of ₹54 crore, during a programme held at the Panapur Baba Bateshwar Nath Dham complex.

During a review meeting, Kumar said the 'Saat Nischay-3' programmes are being implemented with the objective of placing Bihar among the most developed states in the country.

 

He said work related to 430 approved schemes under the 'Pragati Yatra', and pending projects under 'Saat Nischay-2 are being completed at a rapid pace.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar govt announces ex gratia for workers killed in Chhattisgarh blast

Explosion

1 killed, 3 injured in blast at illegal firecracker unit in Bihar's Siwan

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM asks to clear all pending land measurement applications by Jan 31

lalu yadav, former bihar cm, rjd leader

Delhi HC seeks CBI reply on Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea in IRCTC scam case

BSEB STET Result 2025

BSEB STET results 2025 expected today: Here's how to check scorecards

The statement said 1,243 acres of land have been identified in the district for new industrial areas under the 'Saat Nischay-3' programme.

Kumar also inspected the Government Medical College in Mahua, reviewed healthcare facilities and directed officials to ensure that patients receive hassle-free treatment.

As part of the visit, a symbolic cheque of ₹101 crore was handed over to 5,314 self-help groups under the 'Jeevika Didi' scheme to promote women's empowerment, the statement said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to providing one crore jobs over the next five years, Kumar said the focus remains on boosting industrial development, skilling youth and generating employment opportunities across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Govt issued over 1.1 million job letters since Rozgar Mela launch: Minister

India hosts EU leadership ahead of Republic Day

EU's Von der Leyen, Kallas arrive in India ahead of Summit, FTA conclusion

Representative image from file.

India must prepare now to tackle future pandemics: Niti Aayog's VK Paul

Krishna Karunesh

Techie death case: Krishna Karunesh appointed new CEO of Noida Authority

Delhi

NDMC converts community halls near government hospitals into night shelters

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday