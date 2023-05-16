Wrestlers' row: Khap delegation submits memorandum to Prez, seeks justice

A delegation of representatives from the Palam 360 Khap on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu in support of the wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, and are sitting on a protest at Jantar Mantar for last 24 days.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the President, appealing to her to resolve this matter as soon as possible and ensure justice to these girls," said the chief of Palam khap, Surendra Solanki.

"We hope that the President will expedite the resolution of this matter and assist in delivering justice to the wrestlers. This fight is not just for these girls, but for the 70 crore women of the country," said Solanki.

Solanki further said that in the coming days, all the representatives of Palam 360 will also submit memorandums to the district magistrates.

On May 12, Delhi Police had informed a court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by prominent Indian wrestlers.

Before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava submitted that a status report has been filed in the case in a sealed cover and that it must not be disclosed as the case involves sexual offences.

Also Read Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap leaders hold talks with grapplers in Delhi Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far Sexual harassment: SC sends notice to Delhi govt on plea of women wrestlers Sexual harassment complaints in the sporting world in single digits Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case HC seeks response of CBSE on plea seeking common syllabus across India Police prohibit flying of drones as G20 meeting gets underway in Mumbai HC to hear JMC's plea against absolute weightage to CUET score on May 24 Delhi LG returns files on services matter to Delhi govt in view of SC order Indospirits paid Rs 1.70 cr to India Ahead 'without any reasons', says CBI

The SIT team has 10 officials including a woman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

"The team has been set up to collect inputs from different states based on complaints filed by female wrestlers," the official had said.

--IANS

ssh/uk/