Wrestlers' row: Khap delegation submits memorandum to Prez, seeks justice

Solanki further said that in the coming days, all the representatives of Palam 360 will also submit memorandums to the district magistrates

IANS New Delhi
Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

Photo: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
A delegation of representatives from the Palam 360 Khap on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu in support of the wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, and are sitting on a protest at Jantar Mantar for last 24 days.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the President, appealing to her to resolve this matter as soon as possible and ensure justice to these girls," said the chief of Palam khap, Surendra Solanki.

"We hope that the President will expedite the resolution of this matter and assist in delivering justice to the wrestlers. This fight is not just for these girls, but for the 70 crore women of the country," said Solanki.

Solanki further said that in the coming days, all the representatives of Palam 360 will also submit memorandums to the district magistrates.

On May 12, Delhi Police had informed a court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by prominent Indian wrestlers.

Before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava submitted that a status report has been filed in the case in a sealed cover and that it must not be disclosed as the case involves sexual offences.

The SIT team has 10 officials including a woman Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

"The team has been set up to collect inputs from different states based on complaints filed by female wrestlers," the official had said.

--IANS

ssh/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : khap panchayat Woman wrestler WFI President of India

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

