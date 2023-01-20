JUST IN
Explained: Why the 'sponsorless' mutual funds could be a good idea
Crude compulsions in Budget: Oil prices to put pressure on govt finances
Govt bond market likely to see an explosion of new products in FY24
Sparking the EV supply chain: India trying to reduce dependence on China
Instamart tests Swiggy's appetite for biz growth amid rising losses
Roadblocks on exit route: GM, Ford struggle with lingering staff problems
India may be in better economic shape to create a rupee trade zone
Start-up funding dips 33% YoY in CY22, early-stage funding grows: PwC India
Between FAME and fortune, EV players worried about their investments
India-US Trade Policy Forum to boost bilateral trade and investment
You are here: Home » Specials Â» TakeTwo Â» Stories
Explained: Why the 'sponsorless' mutual funds could be a good idea
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sexual harassment complaints in the sporting world in single digits

A Parliamentary committee had noted that cases might be higher as many go unreported

Topics
Vinesh Phogat | Sakshi Malik | Sexual harassment

Anoushka Sawhney  |  New Delhi 

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (right) and Sakshi Malik during a press conference regarding wrestlersâ€™ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India. (Photo: PTI)
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (right) and Sakshi Malik during a press conference regarding wrestlersâ€™ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India. (Photo: PTI)

In its submission to the Parliament in July 2022, the minister of Youth Affairs and Sports had informed that of the 30 sexual harassment complaints received by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) since 2017, necessary action had been taken in all 30 cases.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vinesh Phogat

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 19:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.