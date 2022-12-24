Gandhi family walks together as Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi today

The Gandhi family walked together in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren joined in the march in the national capital.

and her family members walked with for a short distance till the yatra halted for the morning break at the Ashram Chowk in .

This is the second time Sonia Gandhi, also Parliamentary Party chairperson, joined the yatra that began in September from Kanyakumari. She had earlier taken part in the march in October when it was in Mandya in Karnataka.

This is the first time the entire family has walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra together.

Wearing a mask, walked with Rahul Gandhi, Vadra, Robert Vadra and her grandchildren and waved to the public waiting along the roads to see the family.

"The love that I have received from her, I am sharing the same with the country," tweeted in Hindi with a picture of a warm hug with his mother.

The also shared the same picture.

The yatra entered from Haryana Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers.

Traffic snarls were reported from parts of as the march made its way through the national capital. The yatra will halt near the Red Fort in the evening.

General secretary organisation KC Venugopal said we have received an amazing response from the people of Delhi who joined the yatra, braving the early morning chill.

The BJP is very much about people's positive response towards this Yatra, he said.

"The Gandhi family is the congress family, we are all one family. They are residing in Delhi when the Yatra is here, so they joined the Yatra. It is a very happy moment for all of us," he told PTI.

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said lakhs of people have joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The BJP tried to stop it, citing Covid-19, but they failed, he said.

"Today, the entire Gandhi family joined the Yatra. It's a proud moment for us that we all are walking together, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)