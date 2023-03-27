close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu claims Amritpal Singh hiding in Nepal: Report

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has claimed that absconding pro-Khalistan radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh is currently hiding in Nepal and requested the Himalayan nation's government agencies

IANS Kathmandu
Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has claimed that absconding pro-Khalistan radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh is currently hiding in Nepal and requested the Himalayan nation's government agencies to arrest him if he tries to flee.

The Mission made the claim in a letter to the Department of Consular Services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 25.

"The esteemed Ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using an Indian passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission," reads a copy of the letter obtained by The Kathmandu Post.

The letter and Singh's personal details have been circulated to all the concerned agencies from hotels to airlines, multiple sources told The Kathmandu Post.

Singh is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities.

The development comes amid a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.

Also Read

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on run, will be arrested soon: Police

Crackdown on Amritpal: SMS, internet suspension extended till March 20

Fugitive Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financer' arrested: Report

Thousands from Punjab seek asylum in Canada over period of last 10 years

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

Why not investigate Adani issue, why so much of fear: Rahul targets PM Modi

Dhakad Ram, the man who threatened Salman Khan, sent to police custody

Isro launches 36 satellites for OneWeb; everything you need to know

Karnataka bribery case: SC seeks BJP MLA's response on Lokayukta's plea

SC dismisses UP's plea against order to give job to Hathras victim's kin

Amritpal Singh, against whom the National Security Act has been invoked and a non-bailable warrant issued, has been on the run despite the massive manhunt launched to nab him since March 18.

The self-styled preacher had returned from Dubai last year.

--IANS

ag/ksk/

Topics : Pro-Khalistan terrorists | Khalistan movement | Khalistan issue

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon