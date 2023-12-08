Sensex (0.44%)
IATO seeks PM Modi's intervention to revive in-bound tourism in India

"Foreign tourist visitors number falling during the Covid (pandemic) was understandable but now things are absolutely normal but our numbers are nowhere near the 2019 level, IATO Prez said

Hotels, tourism, hospitality, Hill stations

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
In-bound tour operators' body IATO on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in reviving in-bound tourism in the country, saying the number of foreign tourist visitors remains "way below" pre-pandemic levels.
In a letter to Modi, the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) also requested for financial succour to its members by way of certain incentives.
Drawing his attention to a recent statement made in Parliament by Union Tourism Minister G Krishna Reddy that only 85.9 lakh foreign tourists visited the country in 2022 as compared to 3.14 crore in 2019, the association listed various reasons for the decline in foreign tourist visitors volumes and suggested steps that can be taken to revive the segment.
The association claims to be representing over 1,700 in-bound tour operators in the country.
"Foreign tourist visitors number falling during the Covid (pandemic) was understandable but now things are absolutely normal but our numbers are nowhere near the 2019 level. These in no way do justice to our country which has so much to offer in terms of natural beauty and rich cultural history," IATO President Rajiv Mehra said.
"We have suggested multiple steps for the revival of the segment, including financial support to the inbound tour operators by providing a 5 per cent incentive on their net foreign exchange earnings on the condition that this be utilised for overseas promotions and marketing at least for five years or till the time inbound tourism to India reaches 2019-20 level," he said.
Moreover, there is a need to post trained tourism ministry officials at Indian consulates or embassies abroad for regular interaction and follow-ups with foreign tour operators, he said.
Besides this, he sought advance planning of at least one year and dedicated budgetary funds to the tourism ministry for aggressive overseas promotion through various media channels and familiarisation trips, among other measures, he added.
IOTA also urged the formation of National Tourism Board at the earliest.

Topics : Narendra Modi tourism Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

