Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
64986.04 + 99.53
Nifty (0.18%)
19300.85 + 35.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.10%)
5494.60 + 59.80
Nifty Midcap (0.52%)
38670.60 + 199.35
Nifty Bank (0.56%)
44478.65 + 247.20
Heatmap

BJP may go for Lok Sabha polls in December 2023, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.
Banerjee, who was speaking at a TMC youth wing rally, cautioned that a third term for the BJP would ensure the nation faces an autocratic rule.
The chief minister also blamed some people engaged in unlawful activities for the illegal firecracker factory blasts that have occurred in the state. She alleged that this was being done with support from a few police personnel.
"If BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule. I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 itself...
The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred," she said.
The BJP has already booked all choppers to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls, so that no other political party can use those for canvassing, Banerjee claimed.

Also Read

Man held for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee's home with arms in car

BSF trying to scare voters in Bengal's bordering areas: Mamata Banerjee

Rural poll violence carried out as per Mamata's instructions: Anurag Thakur

Happenings in West Bengal under CM Banerjee frightening: Digvijaya Singh

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

It is best to ignore them: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Congress targeting PM

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

Chattisgarh Assembly polls: ECI launches app for voters to check details

BJP demands NIA probe into blast at Bengal's illegal firecracker unit

Congress' Jairam Ramesh takes dig at PM's Rozgar Mela, terms it 'gimmick'

The feisty TMC boss said she had defeated the three-decade-long CPI(M) rule in Bengal, and will now defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.
Hitting out at ABVP and BJP activists who raised 'goli maro' slogans at Jadavpur University, Banerjee said she had instructed the police to arrest those involved in hate slogans at the varsity.
"Those raising such slogans should not forget this is Bengal; this is not Uttar Pradesh," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee BJP Lok Sabha

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon