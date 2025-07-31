Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube relaxes profanity policy to support creator monetisation: Details

youtube(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

YouTube has updated its guidelines aimed at both creators and younger audiences. The changes include a more relaxed stance on profanity in monetised videos. In a video update, Conor Kavanagh, YouTube’s Head of Monetisation Policy Experience, explained that profanity will no longer trigger automatic demonetisation based on when it occurs in a video.

YouTube’s profanity update: What’s new

Previously, using offensive or profane language in the first 7–20 seconds of a video could result in lost ad revenue. That time-based restriction has now been removed, due to changes in broadcast standards that have been improved to how advertisers can target their viewers, and feedback from creators.
 
 
While profanity in the body of a video is now less likely to cause monetisation issues, some rules remain. Videos that include swear words in the title or thumbnail will still be demonetised. Similarly, videos with frequent or excessive use of strong language, such as compilation clips of explicit content, are still considered violations of the platform’s advertiser-friendly guidelines.
 
The latest update stated in the YouTube support page stated, “Use of stronger profanity in the first 7 seconds of content can now be eligible to earn ad revenue.” Kavanagh emphasised that community guidelines remain in effect, meaning harassment, hate speech, or abusive content will not be tolerated.  

YouTube’s profanity rules: What is it

YouTube’s profanity rules are part of its advertiser-friendly content guidelines, which determine whether a video is eligible to earn ad revenue. These rules regulate how and when creators can use offensive language without being penalised through demonetisation. These adjustments aim to balance creative expression with advertiser expectations.
Restrict minors’ accounts with AI
 
In related news, YouTube is also going to roll out an AI-powered age estimation system in the US. starting August 13, which is aimed at enhancing protections for underage users. The platform will use artificial intelligence to analyse user behaviour and account details to identify individuals under 18, even if they have not self-identified as minors. This move is part of YouTube’s ongoing efforts to create a safer digital environment for younger audiences.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

