Unnao tragedy: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2L to kin of deceased

The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, said an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

Unnao: Police personnel stand near the mangled remains of a bus after an accident, in Unnao district, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. At least 18 people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker officials said.(Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the accident in Uttar Pradesh' Unnao which claimed 18 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of each deceased while Rs 50,00 will be given to the injured.
"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000", said an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too expressed his condolences over the tragic accident. "The road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. The local administration is busy treating the injured. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident on their irreparable loss. May God give strength to their families to bear this sorrow," posted Singh on X.
As many as eighteen people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus rammed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh.
 
The incident occurred at 5:15 am.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed the district administration to ensure the injured receive proper treatment. He also wished for their speedy recovery.
On X, CM Adityanath said, "The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls and provide a speedy recovery to the injured."

The double-decker sleeper bus was travelling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi when it hit the milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area.
Upon receiving information about the incident, police led by Circle Officer of Bangarmau, Arvind Chaurasia, rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also reached the hospital in Unnao to meet the injured.
The Deputy CM assured proper treatment to the injured."...18 people have lost their lives while several are injured and have been sent to Unnao district hospital. Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert," Deputy CM Pathak told ANI.
He further said that most injured people are from Bihar and that the UP government is in contact with its Bihar counterpart.
"The trauma centre of KGMO is on alert, I have come and seen all the arrangements. Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar govt. Reasons for the accident will come after investigation, our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured people," Brajesh Pathak stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Bus accident road accident Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

