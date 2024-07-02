Kerala gets 14 new Zika Virus cases: Know symptoms, prevention and cure

Kerala government declared a state of alert in all the districts as 14 cases of Zika virus were identified by the health authorities in the region.

Among all the infected, there was a 24-year-old pregnant woman diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday. Reports claim that the Zika virus can be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her fetus and it can also cause some birth defects during pregnancy.

Zika outbreak in India was reported in the Western state of Gujarat in 2016-17. It is linked with incidences of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a nervous system disorder caused by a person's immune system attacking nerve cells causing muscle weakness and sometimes even causing paralysis.

What is Zika virus?

A mosquito-borne virus, ZIka virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in Rhesus macaque monkeys. It later infected humans and reached other African countries in the 1950s.

From the 1960s to the 1980s, sporadic human infections were detected across Africa and Asia. The outbreak of the Zika virus has been recorded in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) regarding microcephaly, other neurological disorders and the Zika virus from February to November 2016. Soon the causal link between the Zika virus and congenital malformations was confirmed.

The outbreaks of Zika virus disease were detected across the United States and in other regions establishing Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The infections were detected in travellers from the active transmission areas and sexual transmission was confirmed as an alternate Zika virus infection route.

Zika Virus: Symptoms

Many infected people do not show any symptoms of Zika virus. Those who show some infection typically begin after 3 to 14 days, which is generally mild including rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise and headache and usually last for 2 to 7 days. These symptoms are common to other arboviral and non-arboviral diseases, hence the diagnosis of the Zika virus infection requires laboratory confirmation.

Zika virus prevention

Aedes mosquitoes and their breeding sites are potential risk factors for Zika virus infection. The prevention and control of Zika virus involves eliminating mosquitoes through source reduction (breeding sites) and reducing contact between mosquitoes and people.

It is important to empty, clean and cover containers that can hold water like flower pots, tyres, buckets, etc., as these places are best for mosquitoes to breed, and hence it’s crucial they are removed. During an outbreak, it is important to spray insecticides to control.

Zika virus treatment

Zika virus disease is mild and needs no specific treatment. People diagnosed with Zika virus should get enough rest, drink fluids and treat pain and fever with paracetamol. If the symptoms worsen, it is advisable to seek medical assistance as there is no vaccine available for it.