Govt hikes crop insurance scheme allocation, subsidy for DAP fertiliser

Govt hikes crop insurance scheme allocation, subsidy for DAP fertiliser

Also, Rs 824.77 crore fund has been created to foster innovation and technology in the agriculture sector

Farmer, Agriculture

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet has increased the allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to Rs 69,515 crore, which will benefit almost four crore farmers. The decision will ensure risk coverage for crops against unavoidable natural calamities, benefiting farmers nationwide through 2025-26.
 
At a press briefing on Wednesday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government has also approved the creation of fund for information and technology with a corpus of Rs 824.77 crore. This fund will be utilised towards funding technological initiatives under the scheme namely, YES TECH, WINDS, etc as well as research and development.
   
This fund will cause large scale technology infusion in the implementation of the scheme. It will also increase the transparency and claim calculation and settlement, the minister said.
 
A one-time package of Rs 3,850 crore has also been approved for DAP fertilisers, the minister said. Aided by this package, the farmers will continue to get 50 kg bag DAP fertilisers for Rs 1,350.

agriculture economy Ministry Of Agriculture Agriculture products agriculture sector agriculture in India Information and Broadcasting Ministry Cabinet Committees

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

